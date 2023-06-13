Authorities arrested 27 suspects on felony charges during the week of June 3-9 as part of the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Participating in the operation were investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, San Bernardino Police Department, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations.
During the one-week period, which included a focused operation in the city of San Bernardino and the surrounding county areas on June 9, 27 search warrants were served in the cities of Victorville, Highland, Hesperia, San Bernardino, Colton, and Rancho Cucamonga.
Investigators seized 20 firearms, eight of which were unserialized (ghost guns). In addition, investigators located and seized more than 20 pounds of illegal narcotics, which included fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.