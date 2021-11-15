A total of 29 suspects were arrested for the illegal cultivation of marijuana at various locations in San Bernardino County during the week of Nov. 8-14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
This marked the 11th week of Operation Hammer Strike, the county’s huge crackdown on illegal marijuana.
Authorities served 29 search warrants and conducted two traffic stops in Lucerne Valley, Twentynine Palms, Wonder Valley, Helendale, Newberry Springs, Pinon Hills, Phelan, Lenwood, Loma Linda, San Gabriel, Rosemead, Monterey Park and El Mirage during the week.
Investigators seized 23,720 marijuana plants, 3,352.4 pounds of processed marijuana, four guns, and more than $91,000 in cash. Investigators eradicated a total of 132 greenhouses found at these locations, as well as two indoor locations. In addition, investigators mitigated two electrical bypasses and one THC extraction lab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.