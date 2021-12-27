Authorities arrested 33 more suspects during week 17 of Operation Hammer Strike, an ongoing crackdown on illegal outdoor marijuana cultivations, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26, investigators from the Sheriff's Department’s Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with Sheriff's deputies from several different patrol stations, served 22 search warrants at various locations in Lucerne Valley, Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree, Landers, Johnson Valley, Rancho Cucamonga, Newberry Springs, Running Springs, Colton, Hesperia, Victorville, Phelan, and El Mirage.
Over this past week, investigators seized 14,113 marijuana plants, 4116.8 pounds of processed marijuana, eight guns, 9,550 grams (21 pounds) of concentrated marijuana, and more than $352,000 in cash.
Investigators eradicated a total of 56 greenhouses found at these locations and five indoor grow locations. Investigators mitigated one electrical bypass, one marijuana delivery service, and one THC extraction lab.
The suspects were cited or booked on charges of cultivation of cannabis, over six plants, possession for sales of marijuana, illegal water discharge, manufacturing a controlled substance, attempted murder, and conspiracy.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Sheriff's Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909) 387-8400 or NARC-MET@sbcsd.org. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave the information at www.wetip.com.
