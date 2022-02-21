San Bernardino County authorities are continuing their crackdown on illegal marijuana cultivations.
During the week of Feb. 14-20, investigators from the Sheriff's Department's Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with deputies from several different patrol stations, served 16 search warrants at various locations in Lucerne Valley, Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Landers, Apple Valley, and Helendale. A total of 43 suspects were arrested.
Investigators seized 46,577 marijuana plants, 2,703 pounds of processed marijuana, nine guns, and more than $6,000 in cash. Investigators eradicated a total of 119 greenhouses found at these locations, as well as five indoor locations.
The operations were part of Operation Hammer Strike, which has been ongoing for six months.
