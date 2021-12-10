A 74-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Back in July, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to Donald Wing's residence in the 8300 block of Baker Avenue regarding a domestic dispute. At that time, information was received that Wing may have been downloading child pornography on his computer. The computer was seized for further investigation.
Detectives conducted a forensic examination of the computer and located more than 5,000 images and approximately 100 videos of child pornography, the Sheriff’s Department said. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Wing for possessing child pornography.
Then on Dec. 9, deputies and detectives served a search warrant at Wing's residence and located additional electronic devices, which Wing obtained since July. These items will also undergo a forensic examination.
Wing was arrested at his residence without incident and was booked into West Valley Detention Center. He is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.
During the investigation, it was found that Wing is a registered sex offender.
Persons who have information pertinent to this investigation are urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D.’s Detective Bureau. Persons who choose to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.
