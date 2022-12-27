Authorities arrested four people during the first week of “Operation Dust Devil,” an education and enforcement program which focuses on promoting off-highway vehicle safety, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The new program began with deputies patrolling the Deep Creek, Hesperia Lakes, Summit Valley, Cajon Wash, Santa Ana River, 29 Palms, Yucca Valley, Pioneer Town, and Big Bear areas, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release on Dec. 27.
In addition to making the four arrests, the deputies issued 21 California Vehicle Code citations and 25 San Bernardino County Code Enforcement citations. They also towed three vehicles.
Throughout the patrol, deputies contacted 140 citizens and provided educational resources on legal riding areas and safe riding practices.
On Dec. 17, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funding to assist with county-wide off highway vehicle enforcement.
Operation Dust Devil will take place over the next several months throughout the county’s 20,105 square miles to encourage safe and responsible off-highway vehicle operation, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Off Highway Vehicle Team and various patrol stations. They will work with San Bernardino County Land Use Services/Code Enforcement, San Bernardino Park Services, Hesperia Park Services, US Forest Service, California State Parks, Bureau of Land Management, Department of Fish and Game, National Parks Service, BNSF Police, California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino Police Department, Rialto Police Department and Colton Police Department.
