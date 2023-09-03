Authorities arrested suspects during an off-highway vehicle (OHV) sweep operation at several locations on Sept. 2, according to the Colton Police Department.
Colton P.D. officers and participating agencies collaborated in an effort to protect patrons of the Bike Trails and to preserve sensitive land by reducing illegal OHV activity.
The areas were:
• Devil’s Canyon Basin and surrounding areas in City of San Bernardino.
• Lytle/Cajon Creek in City of San Bernardino and surrounding areas.
•Santa Ana River Bike Trail in the City of San Bernardino.
• Santa Ana Riverbed in City of Colton.
• Warm Creek in City of Colton
As a result, there were two felony arrests, one misdemeanor arrest, and one citation.
