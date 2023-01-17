Authorities are conducting an in-custody death investigation at West Valley Detention Center, according to a news release issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 17.
On Jan. 13, investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded to the jail facility to investigate the death of Jason Noriega, a 42-year-old resident of Rancho Cucamonga.
Investigators learned Noriega had been arrested by the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department on Jan. 9 for allegedly making criminal threats. Noriega was transported to a local hospital immediately following his arrest for treatment of a possible overdose.
Noriega was then discharged from the hospital on Jan. 10 and booked into custody at WVDC. He suffered a medical emergency after booking and was once again transported and admitted to the hospital.
He was discharged on Jan. 13 and transported back to WVDC. Upon arrival at WVDC, Noriega was found to be unresponsive and medical aid was rendered by deputies and jail staff. Emergency medical personnel responded and despite lifesaving measures, Noriega was pronounced deceased.
The cause and manner of death are to be determined through the investigation conducted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Brandon Becker, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(1) comment
As an RN, I would say the arrested was giving several signs several times that medically he had a more serious problem.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.