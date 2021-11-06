A total of 34 suspects were arrested, including four from a location in Rancho Cucamonga, during a week-long operation to eradicate illegal marijuana cultivations, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
More than 33,000 marijuana plants were seized at 26 locations in the county as part of week 10 of Operation Hammer Strike from Nov. 1-7.
The Rancho Cucamonga site was located in the 13100 block of Joliet Drive.
Other locations included Lucerne Valley, San Bernardino, Twentynine Palms, Wonder Valley, Helendale, Newberry Springs, Pinon Hills, Phelan, Daggett, and Barstow.
During the week, authorities seized 8,588 pounds of processed marijuana, nine guns, and more than $24,000 in cash. Investigators eradicated a total of 211 greenhouses found at these locations, as well as two indoor locations. Additionally, investigators mitigated one electrical bypass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.