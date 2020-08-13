Authorities have been cracking down on illegal indoor marijuana grows in Jurupa Valley this year, and a recent bust uncovered thousands of marijuana plants being grown at two locations, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Detectives from the Jurupa Valley Station's Special Enforcement Team investigated and determined that properties located on the 4700 block of Wanamaker Drive and the 4700 block of Magnum Drive had been converted to support illegal indoor marijuana cultivation.
On Aug. 12, the SET served two residential search warrants and found a total of 3,141 marijuana plants. Deputies also determined that there was a combined theft of electrical utilities from the residences worth $7,555.
Jurupa Valley Code Enforcement and Southern California Edison were summoned to the locations and they conducted their own separate investigations into various building code violations and electrical violations.
Liang Baolian, a 47-year old resident of Alhambra, was arrested and charged with illegal marijuana cultivation, possession with intent to sell, and theft of utilities. Subsequently, she was booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center.
