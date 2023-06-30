Authorities found weapons and contraband during a recent facility-wide sweep of a jail in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The search was conducted at the Central Detention Center at 630 East Rialto Avenue on June 17. The operation consisted of numerous CDC staff, canine detection units from San Bernardino County Probation, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Narcotics Division, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Patton State Hospital Police, and the Veterans Affairs Police.
The canines located U.S. mail inside the housing units that contained narcotics, the Sheriff’s Department said, while adding that the investigation is ongoing.
“Detention staff continues to combat the smuggling of narcotics into our correctional facilities. Using K9 drug detection dogs and advanced investigation techniques, the team has successfully intercepted multiple attempts to bring illegal substances into county jails and state prisons. These efforts are crucial in maintaining the safety and security of both staff and inmates, as well as preventing the spread of drug-related issues within the facilities,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
