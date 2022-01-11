A deceased person was found inside a burned trailer, and authorities are conducting an investigation, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 9 at 12:49 a.m., the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a trailer fire in the 6000 block of Cajon Boulevard in San Bernardino.
Upon extinguishing the fire, the firefighters located the deceased person inside the trailer. The identity of the deceased is pending an examination by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
Investigators from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, along with arson investigators, responded to the scene and are conducting the investigation.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Cory Drost, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
