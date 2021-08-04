Authorities are investigating the death of a 40-year-old man who was found on the Route 210 Freeway in San Bernardino, according to the California Highway Patrol.
On Aug. 1 at about 12:38 p.m., the unidentified pedestrian was found on the westbound side of the freeway at 30th Street. He was determined to be deceased by emergency medical personnel.
The cause of death is still under investigation, pending an autopsy.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer K. Roney at the CHP San Bernardino Office at (909) 383-4247.
