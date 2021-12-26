Authorities are investigating the death of a young woman in Ontario as a possible homicide, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
On Dec. 24 at 10:11 p.m., the Ontario Police Department responded to the location.
Stephanie Gamez, a 20-year-old resident of Covina, was pronounced deceased on scene at 10:24 p.m.
The Ontario P.D. was investigating the incident.
No other details were immediately available.
