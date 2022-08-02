Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of a house fire which caused the deaths of two people in San Bernardino on July 30.
The fire erupted at 11:11 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Holly Vista Boulevard. Firefighters arrived within six minutes of dispatch to find moderate smoke showing from a single story, single family residence, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
After forcing entry through the front door, firefighters entered the home to search for potential victims. Under near zero visibility conditions with smoke levels to the floor, personnel initiated a search, utilizing a systematic method and a thermal imaging camera to help their efforts.
Within minutes they located the two victims, took them from the home and transferred care to awaiting crews outside. However, after the victims were transported to area hospitals in grave condition, they both succumbed to their injuries.
The fire was knocked down within 15 minutes of arrival. A completed search of the home also revealed multiple deceased pets, dogs, cats and birds.
Investigators have preliminarily determined the cause to be accidental and unintentional in nature. The investigation is in its preliminary stages and is currently ongoing. No working smoke detectors were found inside the home at the time of the incident.
"Forty minutes prior to the fire, firefighters responded to a single report of a smell of smoke at an intersection north of the fire. Firefighters checked the dispatched location and surrounding area, finding no smoke or fire. It is unclear if the smoke call and the structure fire are related," said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
