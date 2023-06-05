Authorities made 12 felony arrests and seized guns and drugs during the period of May 27 to June 2 as part of the ongoing crackdown on crime known as Operation Consequences, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
During the week-long period, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served seven search warrants and contacted suspects at various locations in Hesperia, Victorville, Colton, and Loma Linda.
During the service of search warrants and additional contacts, investigators seized 40 firearms, one of which was a ghost gun.
Authorities also seized more than one and one-half pounds of methamphetamine during the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.