Authorities made 180 felony arrests during an investigation targeting a criminal street gang in San Bernardino, according to a news release issued by California Attorney General Rob Bonta.
On Dec. 9, San Bernardino Police Chief David Green, San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson, and Bonta announced the results of a joint investigation into the Westside Verdugo gang.
In June, the Police Department requested assistance with its investigation of the gang’s violent criminal activity from the California Department of Justice’s Special Operations Unit.
Together with the D.A.’s Office and other local law enforcement partners, the team shut down 30 illegal gambling establishments and seized 92 handguns, 19 assault weapons, and $295,870 in U.S. currency, as well as hundreds of pounds of illicit drugs over the course of the investigation, Bonta said.
On Dec. 8, the investigation culminated in a large-scale operation with agents executing 34 search warrants, arresting 31 suspects, and seizing 11 firearms at multiple sites in San Bernardino County.
“Members and associates of this gang have committed violent crimes in San Bernardino with no regard for the people in the community who are directly or indirectly harmed,” said Rob Bonta. “This investigation and yesterday’s arrests and seizures have removed dangerous individuals from our streets and firearms from the hands of those who would choose to commit violent crimes. The results of this investigation could also assist law enforcement in solving other cases in the area. The partnership between our agents and local law enforcement made this possible, and I’m thankful to every person involved in this successful investigation.”
Green said: “As decriminalization initiatives continue to undermine the safety of our community, we have never been more reliant on our law enforcement partners.”
“The scale of this multiagency operation speaks to the commitment we have to eradicate criminal street gangs across San Bernardino County, particularly one with such a violent history as the Westside Verdugo gang,” said San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson. “Violent crime is on the rise, and several of the defendants we have filed against are facing their third strike, indicating a propensity for criminal behavior. The success of this takedown was due to the tremendous efforts of the San Bernardino Police Department and the Department of Justice in conducting the investigation, and the tenacity of our specialized gang unit prosecutors. We will use everything in our toolkit including weapon enhancements, gang enhancements, prior convictions, and prior strike convictions to ensure maximum accountability from these defendants, keeping career criminals off the streets of San Bernardino and out of our communities.”
Westside Verdugo has an extensive criminal history in the San Bernardino area. The gang is suspected of multiple violent crimes including assault, attempted murder, and murder.
Over the course of the investigation, numerous violent crimes were prevented, including shootings and armed robberies, Bonta said. Evidence collected during the investigation also assisted in solving two homicides in the area.
Agents also seized more than 100 illegal gambling machines and devices at the illegal gambling establishments, Bonta said. These establishments were operated by members and associates of Westside Verdugo and brought in tens of thousands of dollars a week for the gang. In 2021, five homicides, four attempted murders, and multiple other crimes were linked to these sites.
