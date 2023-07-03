Authorities made 22 felony arrests as part of the ongoing crime fighting program known as Operation Consequences in San Bernardino County during the week of June 24-30.
During that seven-day period, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 13 search warrants and contacted suspects at various locations in San Bernardino, Rialto, Riverside, Highland, Yucaipa, and Colton.
During the service of search warrants and additional contacts, investigators seized 15 firearms and just under two pounds of narcotics, the Sheriff's Department said.
