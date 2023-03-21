Authorities made 28 felony arrests as part of a targeted crime suppression operation in San Bernardino County during the week of March 11-17, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
During the week, investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations, continued the ongoing effort known as “Operation Consequences.”
Over the seven-day period, which included a focused operation in Adelanto and Victorville, 22 search warrants were served in Redlands, Victorville, San Bernardino, Highland, Rialto, and Riverside.
Investigators seized 44 firearms, nine of which were unserialized (ghost guns.)
In addition, investigators located and seized more than one and one-half pounds of illegal narcotics.
