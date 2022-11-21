Authorities made 44 felony arrests during a week-long period as part of an ongoing crackdown on crime called "Operation Consequences," according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 19 search warrants at various locations in Apple Valley, Rancho Cucamonga, Hesperia, Upland, Victorville, San Bernardino, Adelanto, Oro Grande, and Highland.
During the service of search warrants and additional contacts during the one week period, investigators seized 40 firearms, 12 of which were unserialized (ghost guns), and recovered illegal narcotics.
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with this county-wide crime suppression. The intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in the county.
Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino. The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and patrol stations, as well as California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations. Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime and disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs.
