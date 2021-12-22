A recently-implemented retail theft suppression operation has netted nine arrests and the recovery of a stolen vehicle in San Bernardino County, according to the Sheriff's Department.
In response to the rise in retail theft throughout the state, Sheriff Shannon Dicus began a retail theft suppression operation during the final shopping days of the Christmas season. The operation is focused on shopping areas in the cities of Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario and Upland to include major shopping centers like the Victoria Gardens Mall, the Ontario Mills and the Colonies Crossroads. These locations have all been identified as potential high target areas for retail theft.
Multiple deputies from sheriff’s stations throughout the county and officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Inland Region are working together to deter and investigate retail theft. Deputies and officers are conducting enforcement efforts on foot as well as providing high visibility in marked patrol vehicles.
This collaborative effort between law enforcement agencies and loss prevention staff from various retail stores is welcomed by many local businesses and holiday shoppers, the Sheriff's Department said.
The operation began on Dec. 21, resulting thus far in a total of 145 traffic stops, 84 traffic citations issued, 30 written warnings issued, and 21 pedestrian stops.
This increased retail theft prevention will continue throughout the remainder of the holiday season, the Sheriff's Department said.
