Authorities recovered several items that were stolen during vehicle burglaries in Highland recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Detectives and deputies assigned to the Highland Station investigated a cluster of vehicle burglaries that occurred at the Highland Crossing shopping center in the 27900 block of Greenspot Road.
The investigation led to a search warrant service, where stolen items, evidence of identity theft, narcotics and illegal firearms were located, the Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post on Dec. 8.
