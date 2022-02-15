Authorities located and rescued 12 victims of human trafficking and arrested 36 suspects associated with prostitution and other crimes during a major operation that took place the week of Feb. 6-12, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
In conjunction with National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force participated in the 7th annual ‘Operation Reclaim and Rebuild’ enforcement operation, organized by the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force. More than 80 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies along with 11 task forces from across California participates in the seven-day statewide effort.
In San Bernardino County, operations were conducted throughout the county and specifically within the cities of Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino, and Victorville. Specific areas were selected for enforcement by investigators, due to the high volume of activity and advertisements directly related to the commercial sex trafficking industry.
Of the 36 suspects, four sex traffickers (pimps) were identified.
Victim support and services were provided by the Open Door Program of San Bernardino. Open Door – Family Assistance Program is a non-profit organization which supports victims of human trafficking within the county. The program empowers families, victims, and survivors who have been affected by human trafficking and/or sexual exploitation by providing the opportunity to heal and transform their lives (www.familyassist.org).
Anyone wishing to report activities or concerns related to human trafficking in the county can do so by calling (909) 387-8400 or by email at humantrafficking@sbcsd.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave information at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.