Authorities rescued a 17-year-old human trafficking victim in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 21 at about 3 p.m., investigators from the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force received information from the Redlands Police Department regarding a female juvenile being exploited at a local motel.
The juvenile, who was being advertised for prostitution in an online ad that was several days old, was identified as a recent runaway from Riverside County.
Investigators continued searching for the victim and at about 4 a.m. the next day, they received information that she had been seen near Colton. Investigators ultimately located the victim near Interstate 215 and University Parkway in San Bernardino. She was provided access to services and safely released to her family.
Although investigators were able to successfully contact and rescue the victim, they believe there is a suspect(s) involved in her exploitation who has not yet been identified. This investigation is ongoing and investigators believe there may be other unidentified victims related to this case. They are asking that anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force at (909) 387-8400. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave information at www.wetip.com.
