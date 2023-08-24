Authorities are searching for a woman who went missing after the torrential rainstorm drenched the area of Angelus Oaks in the San Bernardino Mountains on Aug. 20.
Christie Rockwood, 74, disappeared after the Seven Oaks Resort area was overwhelmed by rising river water and her residence was swept away from its foundation. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is currently conducting a search for her.
Rockwood is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs approximately 265 pounds. She has short red hair and has a tattoo of a butterfly with a pink breast cancer ribbon on the inside of her wrist.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department said on Aug. 24 that while Search and Rescue personnel have located numerous items downstream, including structures and appliances, no signs of Rockwood have been found.
Anyone who has any information related to this search is asked to call Deputy E. Juarez or Detective S. Swanson at the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station at (909) 918-2305. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
