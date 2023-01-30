Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run collision which claimed the life of a 62-year-old Rialto woman who was walking on a roadway in Rialto.
The incident occurred on Jan. 26 at 9:06 p.m. in the 100 block of East Randall Avenue, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Officers arrived on scene at 9:10 p.m. and found the pedestrian, Yolanda Vargas, lying in the street suffering from significant injuries. Rialto Fire Department paramedics arrived minutes later and administered life-saving measures to Vargas before transporting her to a local trauma center, where she succumbed to her injuries.
The initial investigation indicated that Vargas parked her vehicle along the north curb of Randall and walked south into the roadway. The suspect vehicle, which appeared to be a dark colored four-door sedan, was driving eastbound on Randall when it struck Vargas and fled the scene.
Officers are continuing the investigation, collecting video surveillance from several residences and businesses in the area as well as interviewing witnesses. At this time, there is no information indicating that alcohol or excessive speed were factors in this collision.
The Rialto P.D. is seeking the community’s assistance with identifying the potential suspect and requests that anyone who may have information about this incident contact Traffic Sergeant Dan Smith at (909) 644-6025. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932301007.
