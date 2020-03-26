Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying two female suspects who are wanted for allegedly stealing a victim's credit cards and using them fraudulently.
On March 11, the victim left a store in the 7300 block of Milliken Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga and accidentally left a gym bag in a grocery cart in the store’s parking lot.
San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies obtained video surveillance of the incident and found two females were watching the victim and stole the gym bag from the cart. The gym bag contained the victim’s personal credit cards and other miscellaneous items.
Deputies conducted further investigation and discovered the two suspects used the victim’s credit cards at various businesses in the cities of Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario. Deputies obtained video surveillance of the suspects during one of the transactions.
Deputies are releasing still photos of the suspects in hopes that someone may recognize them.
Anyone with information about this case or the identity of the suspects is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department Detective Division. If you choose to remain anonymous, call We Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.
