Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who committed a robbery at a Rancho Cucamonga business and ordered the employees into a back room.
On March 4 at 8:30 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a call of a robbery that had just occurred at a location in the 7200 block of Archibald Avenue.
The victim reported the suspect came into the business and ordered food and then sat in the dining area. The victim resumed her duties and after a few minutes, she noticed the suspect entered the employee area behind the counter and was holding a knife, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The suspect ordered her and two other employees to a back room and closed the door. The victims could hear the suspect on the other side of the door where the safe is located. The suspect opened the unlocked safe and stole the cash inside. The suspect kicked the door to the room where the victims were held and left the business.
The suspect was described as being about 30 years old and 6 feet tall, with a shaved head, thin build, wearing black sweat pants with white stripes, and sunglasses.
Deputies reviewed the surveillance video and captured images of the suspect. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station at (909) 477-288. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
