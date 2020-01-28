Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who was involved in two commercial burglaries in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 27.
At about 6:20 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary alarm at A1 Auto Care, located at 9524 Foothill Boulevard. Deputies found that the front and side windows were smashed and the interior of the business was ransacked. The display case of lottery tickets was damaged and it appeared the suspect did not leave with any stolen property.
Video surveillance showed a light-skinned male (who wore a dark hooded sweatshirt, black ball cap, red and black gloves, black pants, and black shoes) break the glass front door with a crowbar and clear trash bag. The suspect left the location prior to deputies' arrival and was last seen as he walked west on Foothill.
----- THEN, about 26 minutes later, deputies responded to a second burglary alarm at Prestige Liquor, located at 7263 Carnelian Street.
Video surveillance showed the same suspect enter the business through the roof. The suspect stole a large amount of lottery tickets from the business and was last seen as he walked west toward Carnelian.
A silver or tan Ford F-150 pickup with a ladder rack was seen in the area during the time of the burglary at Prestige Liquor. The Ford truck is believed to be involved in the burglary.
(See a video clip of the suspect entering the business on Twitter @SBCSDcjiles #Fallingburglar)
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at (909) 477-2800.
