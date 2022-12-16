Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect who shot and killed a Rancho Cucamonga teenager during a large party in Bloomington earlier this year.
The murder happened on Nov. 1 at about 12:24 a.m., when Robert Plyley, a 15-year-old student at Alta Loma High School, was one of about 300 people attending the party at a residence in the 10600 block of Geronimo Avenue when a large fight broke out.
San Bernardino County Sheriff Sergeant Troy Mooradian said during a news conference on Dec. 14 that a male was fighting a female outside on the street and apparently Plyley tried to intervene to help the female when he was shot.
The Sheriff’s Department has gathered much evidence thanks to social media posts, but the case remains unsolved.
Plyley’s mother, Christina Mensen, said her only son was “the love of my life … my pride and joy.”
She said he was very excited about the prospect of being able to drive when he turned 16.
“He had already completed his driver’s ed and even got his first job to save for his driving funds,” she said. “It was heartbreaking that he never got a chance to cash his first paycheck.”
She said she missed the way her son made her life complete.
“You don’t know how much one life can alter your entire existence until the sudden moment that you find your child is gone and you’ll never see him again. There’s no greater pain than that,” she said.
Mooradian said the Sheriff’s Department is looking for two persons of interest in the case: a male between the ages of 16-20, black hair, thin mustache, wearing a white T-shirt; and a female between the ages of 16-20, black hair, medium build, wearing a black shirt with a white logo that said “No Justice, No Pizza.”
The family is offering a reward of up to $10,000 through WeTip for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer.
Persons with any information about this incident are urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4904. Persons wanting to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME or visit www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.