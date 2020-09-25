Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing firefighter, Carlos Alexander Baltazar, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The California Highway Patrol located Baltazar's vehicle on Sept. 20 on Highway 18 and Delta Avenue in the San Bernardino Mountains. Baltazar was reported missing by his family on Sept. 24. Aviation, a K9, and a ground search was done after the report.
His backpack was found 75 yards away from where his vehicle was located. K9s continued to track his scent but the scent was eventually lost. The search is continuing with deputies and bloodhounds.
Baltazar was off duty at the time of his disappearance and not in the area of the El Dorado Fire.
He is described as 35 years old, 5-foot-9, 173 pounds, bald, with brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.