Authorities are seeking the public’s help in solving the case of a hit-and-run collision which left a woman in critical condition.
On Dec. 7 at about 12:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Mountain View Avenue and Rosewood Drive in Loma Linda after receiving a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive 39-year-old woman in the roadway who was later identified as Amber Halladay. The vehicle that struck Halladay fled the area prior to deputies arriving on scene. Halladay was transported to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
The Sheriff's Department is looking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Persons who have information are urged to contact the Central Station at (909) 387-3545. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.
