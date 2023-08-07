Authorities seized 40 firearms during the week of July 29 to Aug. 4 as part of the crime suppression program known as Operation Consequences, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
During the seven-day period, investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations made 10 felony arrests.
Nine search warrants were served in Boron, Victorville, Spring Valley Lake, Hesperia, Apple Valley, and Colton. In addition to seizing the 40 firearms, two of which were unserialized (ghost guns), investigators located and seized nearly one pound of narcotics.
Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations and parole and probation checks in the High Desert and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino. There are currently 6,567 parolees at large in California and 533 parolees at large in San Bernardino County. Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms, the Sheriff's Department said.
