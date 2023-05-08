Authorities shut down an alleged illegal/unlicensed marijuana dispensary in Jurupa Valley and seized items that were determined to be worth more than $1 million, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
On May 4 at 5:30 p.m., deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station Special Enforcement Team (SET) responded to the 1700 block of Production Circle regarding a disturbance. Upon deputies’ arrival, numerous subjects attempted to flee, but several were detained.
The deputies located evidence of the illegal operation and secured the location. They obtained a search warrant for the property and requested assistance from the Riverside Sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET).
During the service of the search warrant, deputies found about 115 pounds of processed marijuana, 10 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 100 pounds of marijuana concentrate, 2,400 marijuana vapes, and 1,200 edible marijuana items.
The investigation is ongoing, and deputies are asking anyone with additional information on this case to contact Deputy Butler at the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station by calling (951) 955–2600.
