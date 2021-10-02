Authorities seized more than 9,627 pounds of processed marijuana at 26 locations in San Bernardino County during the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
This was week five of Operation Hammer Strike, an effort to crack down on outdoor marijuana cultivation in the county.
Investigators from the Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served search warrants at various locations in Lucerne Valley, Wonder Valley, Twentynine Palms, Apple Valley, Phelan, Pinon Hills, and Newberry Springs and arrested 38 suspects during the week.
Investigators seized 24,818 marijuana plants, 10 guns, and $302,000 in cash. They eradicated a total of 189 greenhouses found at these locations, along with five residences that contained indoor cultivations. Investigators mitigated five electrical bypasses.
