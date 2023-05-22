Authorities served search warrants at 15 locations, including one in Bloomington, and arrested 10 suspects during a week-long targeted crime suppression operation, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Between May 13 and May 19, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, contacted suspects as various locations in Yucaipa, Highland, Phelan, Hesperia, Apple Valley, and Victorville, as well as a location in the 18800 block of San Bernardino Avenue in Bloomington.
Overall, investigators seized 11 firearms, three of which were ghost guns.
This was part of “Operation Consequences,” an ongoing program which has been aiming to crack down on illegal guns and drugs in the county for the past several months, the Sheriff’s Department said.
