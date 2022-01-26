Authorities arrested 25 suspects and shut down illegal marijuana cultivations at 20 locations, including one in Bloomington, during week 21 of Operation Hammer Strike, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
From Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, Sheriff’s Department personnel served search warrants at various locations in Wonder Valley, Twentynine Palms, Hinkley, El Mirage, Pioneertown, Highland, Oro Grande, and Helendale.
Investigators also found a marijuana cultivation in the 10900 block of Larch Avenue in Bloomington.
Overall during the week, investigators seized 25,297 marijuana plants, 2,556 pounds of processed marijuana, 18 guns, 915 grams of concentrated marijuana, and more than $12,000 in cash.
Investigators eradicated a total of 208 greenhouses found at these locations, as well as a THC extraction lab. They also mitigated one electrical bypass and shut down one storefront dispensary.
Operation Hammer Strike, the county’s ongoing crackdown on outdoor marijuana cultivations, has been taking place for several months.
