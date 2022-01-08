Authorities shut down a large "magic mushroom" grow in Upland on Jan. 5, according to the Upland Police Department.
Officers originally went to the location in response to a commercial burglary and found the illegal "magic mushroom" grow near Sultana Avenue and 8th Street.
With help from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's MET unit, Upland officers dismantled the grow, which contained 1,074 trays of growing mushrooms and 92.5 pounds of dried mushrooms, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Magic mushrooms contain psilocybin, a naturally-occurring psychoactive and hallucinogenic compound.
