Authorities temporarily evacuated nearly 50 homes in San Bernardino after finding about 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks inside a residence on June 27, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Police received a complaint from a resident in regard to the occupants of a house in the 1400 block of W. Evans having illegal fireworks. Once officers responded to the residence, fireworks were observed in plain sight, police said.
Through further investigation, officers discovered the huge amount of illegal fireworks as well as multiple firearms and manufacturing tools, along with several kegs of black powder.
Based on the evidence observed, officers believed illegal fireworks were being manufactured at the residence. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Bomb Squad was called to assist due to the amount of explosive material located, as well as it appearing to be a makeshift store and manufacturing facility.
About 48 homes were evacuated and there were five bomb trailers being utilized to safely remove and relocate the material to a safe location.
After more than three hours, the evacuation was lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.