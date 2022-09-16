A barricaded suspect was taken into custody after a standoff with SWAT, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 16 at about 4:45 a.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to a vandalism call in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue in Muscoy.
When deputies arrived, they learned the suspect, later identified as 53-year-old Antonio Quintero, was allegedly throwing bricks at the neighbor’s window, causing it to break. Quintero continued throwing bricks and struck the victim in the stomach.
When deputies attempted contact with Quintero, he barricaded himself inside a detached garage. Quintero briefly exited, allegedly pointed a firearm at deputies and retreated inside the garage.
The Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division responded and assumed the investigation. After a brief stand-off, SWAT deputies took Quintero into custody.
During a search of the garage, deputies located a flare gun that was modified to shoot bullets.
