A bicyclist died after being injured in a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
On May 13 at 11:47 p.m., deputies from the Sheriff's Department responded to the intersection of Palm Avenue and 5th Street.
The bicyclist, 34-year-old Oscar Palacios of San Bernardino, later died as an inpatient at Loma Linda University Medical Center on May 14 at 9:09 a.m.
The Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident. No additional information was immediately available.
