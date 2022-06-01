A bicyclist succumbed to the injuries he suffered after a traffic collision with two vehicles in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The incident occurred on May 30 at 10:23 p.m. on Foothill Boulevard near Baker Avenue.
Through investigation, deputies determined that a 44-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man and a 27-year-old Fontana man were both traveling eastbound on Foothill when they struck the bicyclist.
The Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department responded to render aid to the bicyclist. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as Timothy Warwick, a 57-year-old Upland man.
Both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The cause of the collision is being investigated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at (909) 477-2800. Persons who choose to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME or go to www.wetip.com.
