A young woman who was allegedly driving drunk was arrested after a bicyclist died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 25 at about 6:50 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Archibald Avenue and the Pacific Electric Trail. Deputies and medical personnel arrived and located the cyclist in the roadway. The unidentified cyclist suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
During the investigation, deputies determined the driver of a black 2004 Acura TSX, Jessica Carrillo, was driving southbound on Archibald, north of the Pacific Electric Trail crossing. The cyclist was riding her bicycle westbound on the Pacific Electric Trail, crossing Archibald. The front of Carrillo's Acura collided with the bicyclist at the roadway crossing, the Sheriff's Department said.
Carrillo, a 19-year-old San Bernardino resident, was placed under arrest on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI causing injury, and DUI causing injury with a blood alcohol content over .08 percent. She was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
