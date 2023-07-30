A 68-year-old man who was riding a bicycle died after being struck by a vehicle driven by a 69-year-old man in Highland on July 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident occurred at about 8:25 p.m. on Baseline Street near McKinley Street.
The Highland Police Department’s investigation revealed the bicycle rider, a resident of Highland, was crossing from one side of Baseline to the other, outside of a crosswalk and without lights.
The driver of a Chevy Silverado, a resident of Grand Terrace, was traveling east on Baseline and struck the bicyclist, who was pronounced deceased. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Highland Police Department at (909) 425-9793. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or leave information on the website at www.wetip.com.
