A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga on June 8, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 2:25 a.m., deputies with the Sheriff's Department responded to the incident, which occurred near the intersection of Etiwanda Avenue and Whittram Avenue.
The bicyclist, 61-year-old Eric John Konz of Rancho Cucamonga, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 2:46 a.m.
The Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.