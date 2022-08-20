A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Aug. 20 at about 1:58 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Haven Avenue and Arrow Route and located the bicyclist, who had succumbed to his injuries.
The unidentified bicyclist had been riding on the shoulder of the No. 2 westbound lane of Arrow toward Haven with his juvenile son and 10 other bicyclists.
Gerald Willis, 49, drove in the same direction and allegedly struck the bicyclist from behind. Willis was found to be allegedly driving under the influence and was booked into West Valley Detention Center on a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any additional information is urged to contact Deputies D. Rusk or M. McDonald at (909) 477-2800. Persons who choose to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.