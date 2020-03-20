A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle operated by an on-duty police officer in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On March 19 at about 4:55 p.m., the 61-year-old bicyclist was riding westbound along the north curb of Baseline Street, approaching Valencia Avenue.
The bicyclist made a left turn directly into the path of oncoming traffic, police said in a news release.
The bicyclist was struck by the City of San Bernardino vehicle, and as a result of the collision, the bicyclist suffered critical injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
It appears that neither speed or alcohol were factors in this collision, police said.
The collision is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
