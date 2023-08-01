A bicyclist died in a traffic collision in Mentone on July 29, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 9:35 a.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol and paramedics responded to Mills Creek Road and Highway 38.
The bicyclist, 55-year-old William Bruce Elliott, a resident of Redlands, was located, transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center, and pronounced deceased at 10:21 a.m.
The CHP was investigating the incident.
