A bicyclist died in a traffic collision in Rialto on March 26, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 10:02 p.m., Rialto Police Department officers responded to Riverside Avenue and Bonne View Drive to investigate the incident.
The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center at 10:42 p.m. The name is withheld pending identification and the notification of next of kin.
No additional information was immediately available.
