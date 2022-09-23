After a lengthy meeting which lasted most of the day, the Bloomington Business Park Specific Plan received approval from the San Bernardino County Planning Commission on Sept. 22.
The vote was 3-0-1, with Kareem Gongora abstaining. Commissioner Tom Haughey was not in attendance.
The proposed project will go on to the Board of Supervisors for a final vote at a future date.
The plan would create an employment and logistics center on about 213 acres in the southern area of Bloomington, bounded by Santa Ana Avenue on the north, Jurupa Avenue on the south, Linden Avenue on the east and Alder Avenue on the west. It would establish a land use mix of industrial, e-commerce, warehousing, light manufacturing, and business park uses.
The huge project has drawn both praise and opposition.
Gary Grossich, a member of the Bloomington Municipal Advisory Council, said the Bloomington Business Park would create more than 3,200 local jobs. He said the plan would also increase revenues for community services, including more than $30 million for infrastructure improvements, the addition of sidewalks and street lights, a storm drain project that will address current flooding issues, and the creation of a new elementary school.
The Colton Joint Unified School District reached an agreement with the project’s developer to move the plan forward earlier this year.
However, several residents spoke out against the plan during the meeting.
A group called the Concerned Neighbors of Bloomington criticized the project because of its close proximity to schools, a park, an equestrian center, and residences.
“This is an industrial project being put in the middle of a residential neighborhood. The project would be surrounded by homes and schools,” the group said in a petition that was sent to the Planning Commission.
Alicia Aguayo, a representative of the People’s Collective for Environmental Justice, agreed that the warehouse development would have a negative effect on nearby residents.
“This project is immoral and would displace about 100 homes and it will expose school children, parents and families to high levels of diesel and other cancer-causing chemicals,” Aguayo said.
